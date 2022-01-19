TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Five injured in vehicle rollover

Five people were injured in a single vehicle rollover crash near the Gaviota tunnel on Monday.

The vehicle was northbound on Highway 101 near the Gaviota tunnel with five passengers, according to Santa Barbara Fire Department spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli.

The crash occurred in rainy conditions around 4 p.m. Four passengers were in critical condition with one moderate.

No extrication was required and one passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

All the passengers were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, one by helicopter.

This crash is still under investigation.

