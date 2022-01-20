TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Semi-truck crashes on Foxen Canyon Road

SISQUOC — An accident was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in which a semi-truck trailer reportedly carrying gravel crashed on Foxen Canyon Road near Sisquoc.

The truck hit a hill, the trailer rolled over, and the driver suffered a head injury in the Santa Maria Valley incident, according to the California Highway Patrol

Due to crews responding to the scene, the southbound lane on Foxen Canyon Road was closed. This is in a remote area surrounded by farms and wineries.

— Katherine Zehnder

Police seek information on pornography suspect

COURTESY PHOTO

Louis Anthony Alvaro

In November, Louis Anthony Alvaro was arrested and booked in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of distributing and producing child pornography.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking information from the public in identifying any other victims who have not reported child pornography crimes involving Mr. Alvaro to law enforcement.

Anyone with information or any parent/guardian whose child has been in contact with Mr. Alvaro prior to his arrest is asked to contact Detective A. Miller at the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2346 or amiller@sbpd.com.

— Dave Mason