TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SMPD investigates shooting

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department received calls at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting in the area of Colebrook Drive and Barrington Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a Hispanic man, who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim of the shooting was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and eventually flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. The victim’s status is currently unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time. The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the shooting.

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau is asking that any witnesses to the shooting contact the bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

— Katherine Zehnder