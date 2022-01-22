TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police injured during arrest

The Santa Barbara Police Department reported that police officers were injured during an arrest Thursday.

SANTA BARBARA — At approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received a report of a battery that was in progress in the 500 block of Bath Street.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was allegedly battering a 64-year-old male victim, according to a news release issued Friday by Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

A Santa Barbara K-9 police officer ordered the suspect to cease the attack, Sgt. Ragsdale said. The suspect fled northbound into the apartment complex. The victim told the officer that the suspect had potentially robbed him of his cellular phone.

Multiple other officers arrived on scene and established a perimeter around the complex. A motorcycle officer located the suspect on the second-story balcony of the apartment complex.

The suspect, later identified as Carlos Undabahena, a 21-year-old Santa Maria resident, allegedly failed to obey the commands by officers to surrender and allegedly fled into an apartment that had its front door open.

Officers pursued Mr. Undabahena into the residence for a moment, where he allegedly attempted to punch and actively fight multiple officers. One of the officers was reportedly struck in the face.

The K-9 officer then deployed his police dog, biting Mr. Undabahena. Mr. Undabahena was able to break free from the police dog and attempted to flee again. Officers gave chase, and after a brief foot pursuit, Mr. Undabahena was taken into custody.

Mr. Undabehena allegedly injured three officers and one sergeant. All officers were treated for moderate injuries. One of the officers was treated at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room.

Mr. Undabahena sustained minor injuries and refused all forms of medical treatment.

The victim sustained minor injuries and sought his own medical treatment.

Officers learned that during the attack, Mr. Undabehena allegedly made multiple homophobic statements during the attack.

Mr. Undabahena was arrested and transported to Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of violence against an officer, a felony; battery causing injury to an officer, a felony; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor; hate crime, a misdemeanor; and battery, a misdemeanor.

Mr. Undabahena also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He is being held on $50,000 bail.

—Katherine Zehnder