Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

One injured in rollover crash

SANTA BARBARA — One person suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover Friday night on State Route 154 at San Marcos Pass Road, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the area around 7:15 p.m. and found the vehicle, which sustained major damage, on its side with the lone occupant trapped. The patient, whose identity was withheld, was extricated from the vehicle and assessed by paramedics, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

It was unclear if the patient was transported for treatment. Traffic restrictions were in place for a time following the crash, the cause of which is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard to Linden avenues. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Thursday, which includes the onramps and offramps at Casitas Pass Road, and the onramp at Linden Avenue, according to Caltrans officials.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 7:30 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road, as well as the offramps at Carpinteria and Linden avenues, and the onramp and offramp at Casitas Pass Road. Similar overnight closures are planned Monday through Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, intermittent closures are planned for the offramp at Carpinteria Avenue, officials said.

From 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, one southbound lane will be closed from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road, as well as the offramp at Carpinteria Avenue.

The southbound onramp and offramp at Reynolds Avenue remains closed for up to 16 weeks.

Crews will continue to work on drainage improvements on southbound 101 between Carpinteria and Reynolds avenues. Work has also started to remove the old pavement on the old southbound lanes.

In addition, crews will resume work on two new drainage systems and a safety barrier under the Bailard Avenue overpass.

The majority of the highway improvements are open, including the new Via Real connection across Carpinteria Creek. All improvements are open on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road.

— Mitchell White

PG&E project to begin Monday

SANTA MARIA — A two-month project to upgrade electric equipment along a four-mile section of PG&E’s Mesa-Santa Maria 115 kilovolt transmission system circuit will begin Monday and run through Dec. 19.

The project, requested by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, will be conducted by Michel’s Pacfic Energy. The work will include retention or replacing transmission wire, increasing the height of nine transmission towers and upgrading components. All the work is done to maintain compliance with California Public Utility Commission and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission standards, according to a news release.

The project will begin in an agriculture area just west of Highway 101 in Nipomo, the only location where aerial work utilizing a helicopter is expected to be needed.

Most project work will occur along the same transmission circuit, generally along North Railroad Avenue near Santa Maria Levee Trail on the north end, and progressively moving south along Railroad Avenue to near West Cook Street, officials said.

Traffic control will be in place with flaggers, occasional lane closures and no parking zones established. Motorists should plan for the possibility of delays when traveling on Railroad Avenue where project work is being conducted.

Work along North Railroad Avenue is scheduled to begin on or about Oct. 28, with traffic control measures in place, officials said.

PG&E has mailed notification letters to customers within one mile of the project path along the transmission corridor, and telephone reminders are scheduled to be sent with one week’s notice to residents and businesses within a half-mile of the project path. Information in Spanish also is being shared with local customers.

For more information, call PG&E’s customer service at 1-800-743-500 or email electricreliability@pge.com.

— Mitchell White

One injured in shooting

LOMPOC — One person was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital following a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Lompoc, authorities said.

An 18-year-old man was found just before 4 p.m. near the 700 block of D Street. The victim did not provide additional information on the shooting and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It was not clear if the shooting was gang related.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 805-736-2341.

— Mitchell White

Tree trimming near Buellton

BUELLTON — From Ballard Canyon Road to east of the entrance to the Flag-Is-Up Farm, tree trimming on State Route 246 will begin Monday.

The roadwork will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will be a traffic switch in this area for motorists, with two-way traffic maintained. Temporary highway closures are also a possibility in order for crews to move large equipment.

Delays will not exceed 15 minutes, and electronic message boards will share information on the roadwork.

The tree-trimming project will continue each week until Nov. 13.

Caltrans Maintenance from Buellton is doing the roadwork and reminds motorists to move over and slow down through highway construction zones.

— Grayce McCormick