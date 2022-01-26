TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Crosswalks project almost finished

COURTESY PHOTO

Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons are coming soon to Goleta intersections such as this one at Cathedral Oaks Road and Brandon Drive.

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is in the process of installing enhanced crosswalks near schools at the intersections of Cathedral Oaks Road and Brandon Drive, Evergreen Drive and Carlo Drive.

Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons are being added to these intersections. So are traffic control devices that trigger flashing lights to alert motorists when pedestrians are crossing the road.

“This project is another way of fulfilling Goleta’s commitment to our number one priority, ensuring the safety and well-being of our children. It is also another way that we encourage people of all ages to travel on foot, both for beneficial exercise and to reduce impacts from motor vehicle travel,” said Mayor Paula Perotte.

“It’s important that people feel safe crossing the street. The city is pleased to have secured a grant allowing us to improve crosswalks children use to help them get to school. Pedestrian and bicycle safety are a top priority for the City, and we continue to make improvements throughout Goleta,” said Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling.

Construction began in November, following some delays due to rain. The work is expected to be concluded by the end of January. The beacons themselves will be installed in February.

Currently, there already are four RRFB crosswalk locations in the city of Goleta. They are located at Cathedral Oaks Road and Santa Marguerita Drive and Hollister Avenue at Orange Avenue, Chapel Street and South Patterson Avenue.

For more information, contact Project Manager Michael Winnewisser at 805-690-5120 or mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org.

— Katherine Zehnder