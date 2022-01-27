TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Public assists in arrest of burglary, robbery suspects

Santa Barbara police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged armed robbery in the 1900 block of De la Vina Street.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police have arrested two people suspected of committing a string of burglaries in the area of the 2100 block of State Street.

After seeking the public’s help, detectives received several tips, which led to the arrest of Carla Rocha, 23, of Santa Barbara, and Alex Francisco, 19, of Ventura.

Six burglaries were reported over the Jan. 1-5 period at a local church and the Storyteller Children’s Center.

On Dec. 28, officers investigated a separate incident, a robbery that occurred at a local smoke shop in the 1900 block of De la Vina Street. Three suspects and a get-away driver allegedly committed a robbery at gunpoint, allegedly taking the cash register.

The investigation led police to believe Mr. Francisco was involved in the robbery in the 1900 block of De la Vina Street. Detectives also reported they learned the identities of three other suspects. Search and arrest warrants were authorized by a Superior Court judge for the arrest of all suspects involved in the robbery.

On Jan.20, Vicente Herrera-Chavez, a 42-year-old Santa Barbara resident; Jose Arnulfo Munoz, a 25-year-old Santa Barbara resident, and Marcos Jorge Pecero-Martinez, a 37-year-old Goleta resident, were each arrested separately.

Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said all arrestees were transported and booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

The following charges for each individual are listed below.

Mr. Rocha: Stemming from the church and child center investigation, felony burglary (multiple counts), burglary during a state of emergency (felony) and conspiracy (felony). Bail was set at $50,000.

Mr. Francisco: Stemming from the church and child center investigation, felony burglary (multiple counts), burglary during a state of emergency (felony) and conspiracy (felony). Stemming from the robbery, robbery (felony), being armed with a firearm while committing a felony (felony) and conspiracy (felony). Bail was set at $200,000.

Mr. Herrera-Chavez: Robbery (felony), being armed with a firearm while committing a felony (felony), conspiracy (felony), felon in possession of a firearm (felony), addict in possession of a firearm (felony), possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm (felony), possession of narcotics (misdemeanor) and driving with a suspended license (misdemeanor). Bail was set at $200,000.

Mr. Munoz: Robbery (felony), being armed with a firearm while committing a felony (felony), conspiracy (felony), possession of narcotics (misdemeanor), possession of narcotic paraphernalia (misdemeanor) and an unrelated warrant. Bail was set at $200,000.

Mr. Pecero-Martinez: Robbery (felony), being armed with a firearm while committing a felony (felony), conspiracy (felony) and several unrelated warrants. Bail was set at $200,000.

Sgt. Ragsdale said the Santa Barbara Police Department would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in apprehending these suspects.

— Katherine Zehnder

Police seek help to find attempted murder suspect

Alexander Raul Garcia

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate Alexander Raul Garcia, who is wanted on an allegation of attempted murder and allegations of several felony firearms violations.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Garcia, a 36-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was allegedly involved in an argument with another individual in the 500 block of Casitas Road, Santa Barbara. Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said that during the argument, Mr. Garcia allegedly displayed a semi-automatic firearm, allegedly raised the loaded handgun toward the victim and allegedly fired.

Sgt. Ragsdale said Mr. Garcia immediately fled the area afterward.

Mr. Garcia’s whereabouts are unknown.

Sgt. Ragsdale said Mr. Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous. “Do not attempt to contact this subject if seen, and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

If you are aware of Mr. Garcia’s location and it is a non-urgent notification, contact Detective Andre Miller at 805-451-0045, 805-882-8900 or amiller@sbpd.com. You can remain anonymous.

— Dave Mason