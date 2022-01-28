TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fire departments help Big Sur effort

COURTESY PHOTO

The Montecito Fire Department’s Type 3 wildland engine, E391, is in Big Sur during the Colorado Fire.

Local fire departments are helping with efforts to fight the Colorado Fire in Big Sur.

The local strike team includes the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the Montecito Fire Department, the Lompoc Fire Department, the Santa Maria Fire Department and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The crews are working together to extinguish hot spots and mop around structures, according to the Montecito Fire Department’s post Thursday on Twitter.

The department said its Type 3 wildland engine, E391, is in Big Sur with the local strike team.

— Dave Mason