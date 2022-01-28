Home Local TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER
LocalTraffic & Crime Blotter

TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Fire departments help Big Sur effort

COURTESY PHOTO
The Montecito Fire Department’s Type 3 wildland engine, E391, is in Big Sur during the Colorado Fire.

Local fire departments are helping with efforts to fight the Colorado Fire in Big Sur.

The local strike team includes the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the Montecito Fire Department, the Lompoc Fire Department, the Santa Maria Fire Department and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The crews are working together to extinguish hot spots and mop around structures, according to the Montecito Fire Department’s post Thursday on Twitter.

The department said its Type 3 wildland engine, E391, is in Big Sur with the local strike team.

— Dave Mason

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More