TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Pile burning scheduled next week

Prescribed pile burning of 1 to 10 treated acres of slash, which are from felled dead trees and brush, will take place 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in Los Padres National Forest.

Burning will occur near Figueroa Mountain and other forest locations.

An additional series of burns will occur through the spring. The goal of the pile burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire.

Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires and can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation, according to a news release.

The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by Los Padres National Forest with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, the Ventura County APCD, the San Luis Obispo County APCD and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize air quality impacts on surrounding communities.

If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website at ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.

— Katherine Zehnder