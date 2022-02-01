TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Arrests made for illegal guns, drugs

COURTESY IMAGE

S Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies siezed these firearms in unrelated incidents last week in Santa Ynez, above and Buellton.

Sheriff’s deputies confiscated two illegal weapons during separate calls last week.

The first incident took place on Tuesday, Jan. 25, when a citizen reported suspicious subjects in a vehicle on the 1000-block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez.

Deputies were dispatched to the area around 3:12 p.m. and located three subjects associated with the vehicle. A probation search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded unserialized gun, also known as a “ghost gun,” in the glove box. Deputies also located narcotics paraphernalia in the car and arrested two of the male occupants. The third, a male juvenile, was released to his guardian.

Marcus Sanchez, 22, of Santa Ynez was booked at the Main Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm (felony), prohibited person in possession of ammunition (misdemeanor), possession of a loaded firearm-not the registered owner (misdemeanor), carrying a loaded firearm in a public place (misdemeanor), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor). He has since been released on $35,000 bail.

Arthur Pichardo, 19, of Santa Maria was booked at the Main Jail for possession of a loaded firearm-not the registered owner (misdemeanor), carrying a loaded firearm in a public place (misdemeanor), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), and was later released without bail pursuant to the local Court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4.

The second incident was unrelated and took place on Thursday in the 100-block of E. Hwy 246 in Buellton. At approximately 12:07 p.m., deputies were dispatched after a citizen reported a suspicious subject in a vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle and three occupants in the nearby area. A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun underneath the driver’s seat as well as a large amount of cannabis.

Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, 49-year-old Johnny Boswell of Auberry, for carrying a loaded firearm in public (misdemeanor), possession of a loaded firearm-not the registered owner (misdemeanor), and possession of more than 28.5 grams of cannabis (misdemeanor). Mr. Boswell was booked at the Main Jail and later released. The two adult passengers in the vehicle were also issued citations for the cannabis and released at the scene.

– Katherine Zehnder