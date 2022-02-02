TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested on suspicion of wallet theft

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police have arrested Dale Dion Quinn, a 53-year-old transient, on suspicion of stealing a wallet at 5-Points Shopping Center.

At 2 p.m. Jan. 27, two Santa Barbara police officers were working a special detail to address issues with thefts, drugs and alcohol-related crimes in the north portion of the city.

As the officers were patrolling the parking lot of 5-Points Shopping Center in the 3900 block of State Street, they heard a woman screaming loudly for help, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer.

Sgt. Ragsdale said Tuesday that officers observed a male witness chasing another man, later identified as Mr. Quinn, through the parking lot of the shopping center. Officers detained both subjects and learned Mr. Quinn had just allegedly stolen a wallet from the victim who was screaming for help. The male witness observed the theft and was attempting to stop Mr. Quinn from fleeing.

Based on the victim and witness’ statements, Mr. Quinn was placed under arrest and a search of Mr. Quinn revealed he was allegedly in possession of the victim’s wallet, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

The wallet was returned to the victim, and Mr. Quinn was transported to the Santa Barbara County Main Jail. He was booked on suspicion of grand theft from a person and suspicion of elder abuse, both felonies. His bail is set at $50,000.

— Dave Mason

Fire in Pismo Beach

ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESS

A structure fire burns Tuesday near Highway 101 in Pismo Beach.

PISMO BEACH — A structure fire broke out Tuesday near Highway 101 in this San Luis Obispo County community.

The fire happened around 4:33 p.m. at a house, according to Cal Fire SLO. The house was under construction, and the home on either side sustained minor damage. Cal Fire SLO said no injuries were reported.

— Dave Mason