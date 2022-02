Collision on Highway 101

COURTESY PHOTO

Montecito firefighters and the California Highway Patrol responded Wednesday after a four-vehicle collision on Highway 101.

MONTECITO — There were major traffic delays on Highway 101 after a four-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon near the San Ysidro Road off-ramp.

Two people suffered minor injuries during the incident in the southbound lanes, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Montecito firefighters and the California Highway Patrol responded around 3:15 p.m.

“Please drive carefully!” the Montecito Fire Department tweeted.

— Dave Mason