TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Head-on collision near Los Olivos

COURTESY PHOTO

This is one of the vehicles involved in a head-on collision Wednesday evening on State Route 154.

LOS OLIVOS — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded Wednesday evening to a head-on collision on State Route 154, just west of Los Olivos.

Heavy extrication was required to remove two patients from their vehicles, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.

Capt. Bertucelli, the public information officer, said the seriously injured individuals were transported by CalStar and Santa Barbara County Air Support U-3 to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The incident, which happened just before 6:30 p.m., is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CHP Officer Joel Asmussen at 805-688-5551.

— Dave Mason