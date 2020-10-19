Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Guardrail project to start this week

BUELLTON — A project to upgrade the guardrails, resurface the gore-point areas and perform drainage improvements on Highway 101 from south of the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing to north of Damassa Road in Buellton will begin on Wednesday.

Motorists traveling southbound will encounter lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Northbound motorists will encounter lane closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, officials said.

The northbound onramp to the 101 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and during overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday. A northbound detour will be available at McMurray Road.

The contractor for the $2.9 million project is Landscape Support Services of Sherman Oaks, CA. The project is expected to be completed in May of 2021.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

— Mitchell White