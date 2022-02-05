TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police investigate fatal collision

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police are investigating a fatal traffic collision in the area of Beth Court and Alvin Avenue.

At approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the area in response to a two-vehicle collision.

Officers discovered driver one in a passenger vehicle allegedly made an unsafe turning movement, was driving the wrong way and collided head on into a truck. The driver was transported to an area hospital and later airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The driver later died due to injuries. The driver was a woman who resided in Santa Maria.

The driver of the truck remained on scene until officers arrived and was uninjured. There were no other involved parties.

This fatal traffic collision is being investigated by the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

— Katherine Zehnder

Pile burning next week

A prescribed burning is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday in Los Padres National Forest for 1-10 treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush.

An additional series of burns will occur throughout the spring.

Burning will begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. each day. Burning will occur near Figueroa Mountain and various other forest locations. This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal.

If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled, according to a news release.

— Katherine Zehnder