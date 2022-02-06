TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

U.S. 101 reduced to one lane overnight Feb. 7th-12th

Caltrans has announced that U.S. 101 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from south of Padre Juan Canyon Road near Faria Beach to Punta Gorda near Mussel Shoals overnight starting Monday until Saturday for lane striping. Multiple signs will be posted and motorists can expect delays.

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, Northbound U.S. 101 will be reduced to one right lane from south of Padre Juan Canyon Road near Faria Beach to Punta Gorda near Mussel Shoals.

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, Southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane from Punta Gorda near Mussel Shoals to south of Padre Juan Canyon Road near Faria Beach.

From 10 p.m. Friday, and Saturday, Southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane from Punta Gorda near Mussel Shoals to south of Padre Juan Canyon Road near Faria Beach.

Residents and businesses near the construction zone can expect to experience noise, vibrations and dust due to construction. Closures may start and end later. Motorists can expect to see multiple work trucks, intermittent ramp closures and high-intensity lights. Real-time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

All work is subject to change, due to weather or construction issues. The work is part a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-mile section of U.S. 101 north of Ventura and south of Santa Barbara.

Caltrans would like to remind drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone.”

-Katherine Zehnder

Construction update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Route 150 to Sheffield Dr, with off-ramps at Bailard Ave. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday through Thursday night, from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Route 150 to Sheffield Dr, with off-ramps at Bailard Ave. and N. Padaro Ln.

During the week of Feb 13, Monday through Thursday nights, from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Route 150 to Sheffield Dr., with off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Santa Monica Rd., and N. Padaro Ln.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr, closed on January 11th, and will remain closed for up to 6 months, and is anticipated to reopen July 13. Drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Route 150 with on- and off-ramps at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. and Bailard Ave.

Monday through Thursday nights, from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Route 150, with on- and off-ramps at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln.

During the week of February 13th, Monday through Thursday nights, from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Route 150, with on- and off-ramps at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen June 12. Until then, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave., closed Jan 23 for up to 9 months, it is anticipated to reopen Oct. 24. Drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

S. Padaro Ln. under Highway 101

February 10 and 14 – 18 (as needed), from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., S. Padaro Ln. will be closed under Hwy. 101. Drivers are asked to use detours along Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria Ave., Santa Ynez Ave. and Via Real.

N. Jameson Ln.by Sheffield Dr.

During sound wall construction, N. Jameson Lane by Sheffield Dr. will have a temporary speed limit of 30 mph with bikes sharing the eastbound lane.

-Katherine Zehnder

Bridge repairs planned up north



SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Monday, a project to repair the pavement at the approach to six bridge decks on U.S. 101 between Vineyard Drive and Templeton will begin.

Drivers will encounter one lane closed in each direction near the Hwy. 101 overcrossing at Las Tablas Road in Templeton. The bridges near South Spring Street in Paso Robles and the northbound State Route 46 west overcrossing on Monday through Thursday. Work will be done from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Main Street and Vineyard Drive Highway 101 will be reduced to one lane during this roadwork.

The southbound US 101 on-ramp at Price Street near the railroad overhead/Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach will be closed on Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes. Message signs will guide motorists traveling through this area. The contractor for this ongoing $1.9 million bridge improvement project is Velarde Construction of San Fernando, CA. This project is expected to be completed this spring, weather permitting.

–Katherine Zehnder

Fatal shooting under investigation in Santa Maria

Just before midnight on February 3rd, officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a shooting that occurred in the parking structure of Town Center Mall in Santa Maria.

As officers arrived, they contacted several individuals at the scene and located a 17 year old male, of Santa Maria, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Officers established a crime scene and began gathering information associated with the incident. Officers determined that a 24 year-old female from Santa Maria was struck by gunfire, and sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries.

The Santa Maria Police Department is looking to speak with anyone that was at the location when the gunfire occurred. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Seth Hall at (805)928-3781 ext. 1308.

–Katherine Zehnder