TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Trail Rescue

COURTESY PHOTOS

Montecito firefighters rescue a woman who slipped while hiking the San Ysidro Trail.

At 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, a 57 year-old woman slipped and injured her lower leg while hiking the San Ysidro Trail.

She was located about two miles up the trail by Montecito firefighters. The firefighters brought her down to the trailhead where AMR transported her to the hospital.

– Katherine Zehnder

Big rig fire on Hwy. 101

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds to a big rig fire on Highway 101 in the Santa Maria Valley.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a big rig fire on Highway 101 on Solomon Grade in the Santa Maria Valley.

Crews on the scene extinguished the trailer full of groceries and assisted with cleanup operations.

The tractor was not damaged and no injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation, according to Captain Daniel Bertucelli, Public Information Officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

– Katherine Zehnder