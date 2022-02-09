TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Sexual assault convict sentenced

SANTA MARIA — Roberto Contreras, 44, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following his conviction for three counts of forcible sexual assault and five counts of felony assault.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Patricia L. Kelley announced the sentence Jan. 24 at the court’s Santa Maria branch.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley referred to the sentencing in a news release Tuesday.

In addition to the convictions, the jury in the case found true the special allegations that the defendant tortured the victim and used a deadly weapon when he forcibly sexually assaulted the victim.

Deputy District Attorney Catherine Martin presented evidence that over a five-day period in 2019, the defendant beat Jane Doe with a tennis racket, an extension cord and a vacuum tube while sexually assaulting her, inflicting blunt force trauma over her entire body.

During the trial, Jane Doe testified and described the physical and psychological harm she endured as a result of the defendant’s sexual and physical abuse.

In a written victim impact statement, Jane Doe described her journey and recovery in becoming a survivor of domestic violence.

“Her bravery in reporting the abuse and courage in testifying at trial directly resulted in the jury’s verdict,” noted the district attorney’s office. “The verdict and sentence were also the result of an excellent investigation by Detective Mathew Silver and other members of the Santa Maria Police Department.”

