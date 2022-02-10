TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Injured man rescued

COURTESY PHOTO

Ventura County Copter 8 landed Wednesday on More Mesa Beach to transport an injured man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department performed a medical rescue Wednesday on More Mesa Beach.

A middle-aged man was suffering from a large laceration to his neck, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli reported in a tweet around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters/paramedics treated the man, who was transported by Ventura County Copter 8 to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

Capt. Bertucelli said that initial reports of a fall from a cliff were false.

— Dave Mason

Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of DUI

NIPOMO — Ricardo Santosramirez, 28, of Santa Maria allegedly drove his vehicle into a tree. Afterward, the California Highway Patrol arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened when Mr. Santosramirez was driving southbound around 11 p.m. Feb. 5 at an undetermined speed on Indiana Way in Nipomo, the CHP reported in a news release Wednesday.

The CHP said Mr. Santosramirez allegedly made an unsafe turning movement to the left and allegedly drove off the east road edge of Indiana Way, south of Eucalyptus Road, colliding with the tree. He sustained major injuries, including a broken left arm and head trauma, as a result of the collision, CHP said.

Mr. Santosramirez was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

CHP said Mr. Santosramirez was not wearing his seatbelt.

— Dave Mason