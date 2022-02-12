TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SB police steps up patrols during Super Bowl weekend

SANTA BARBARA — This Super Bowl weekend, the Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct special traffic enforcement details throughout the city. The department urges people to drive safe and sober.

Officers trained in DUI detection will be looking for impaired drivers and vehicle code violations in hopes of preventing collisions.

The department recommends having a plan to get home safely and using the buddy system (including a designated driver), calling a taxi or relying on rideshare apps.

Police say if you see an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

— Katherine Zehnder

Sheriff’s Office: Don’t drive under the influence

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is reminding football fans to stick to the “go safely” game plan and designate a sober driver if you plan on drinking at a Super Bowl LVI watch party.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office will have additional officers on patrol in Goleta, looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The city contracts with the sheriff’s office for law enforcement services.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can all affect your ability to drive safely.

“If you plan to have a drink or two, choose a sober way to get to and from wherever you are watching the game,” Sgt. Noel Rivas of the Goleta division said in a news release. “Have a ride-hailing service or a family member who hasn’t been drinking take you home. When it comes to getting to and from places safely, we’re all on the same team.

“The choice is simple: Don’t drive impaired,” Sgt. Rivas said.

— Katherine Zehnder