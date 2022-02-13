TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. the highway will be reduced to one lane from Route 150 to Sheffield Dr. with off-ramps at Bailard Ave. and N. Padaro Ln.

During the week of February 13, on Monday-Thursday nights, from 8 p.m.–7 a.m., the road will be reduced to one lane from Route 150 to Sheffield Dr. with off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln., with an on-ramp at Linden Ave.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr., which was closed on Jan 11, will remain closed for up to six months. It is anticipated to reopen July 13. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m.-7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Route 150 with on- and off-ramps at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. and Bailard Ave.

During the week of February 13, on Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m.–7:30 a.m., the road will be reduced to one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Route 150 with on- and off-ramps at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen June 12. Until then drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave. closed on Jan. 23 and will remain closed for up to nine months. It is anticipated to reopen October 24. Drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

S. Padaro Ln. under Highway 101

Feb. 10 and 14-18 (as needed) from 9 p.m.-6 a.m., S. Padaro Ln. will be closed under Hwy 101. Drivers are asked to use detours along Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria Ave., Santa Ynez Ave. and Via Real or Via Real to N. Padaro Ln.

Crews will remove temporary supports and safety barriers used to build the new middle span of the bridge.

N. Jameson Ln. by Sheffield Dr.

During sound wall construction, N. Jameson Lane by Sheffield Dr. will have a temporary speed limit of 30 mph with bikes sharing the eastbound lane. Please be mindful of sharing the lane with bicyclists during this time.

– Katherine Zehnder

Engineer ‘Mookie’ Morrison retires from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District

After 24 years of service to the Carpinteria and Summerland communities, Engineer Mike “Mookie” Morrison retired last week from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

“Thank you, Mookie, for your tremendous dedication and expertise. You will most definitely be missed,” the district posted in a tweet.

– Katherine Zehnder

Santa Maria Police investigate single vehicle fatal collision

On Saturday, at approximately 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Miller St. and Betteravia Rd. in response to a vehicle on fire involved in a single vehicle traffic collision.

Officers discovered the vehicle was traveling southbound on Miller and impacted the curb multiple times before leaving the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a light pole and a tree. The vehicle stopped on the west curb of Miller, just north of Betteravia, and caught on fire.

The driver died at the scene, despite rescue attempts by police and fire personnel. The driver has been identified as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, a Santa Maria resident.

It does not appear any other vehicles or individuals are involved.

This fatal traffic collision is being investigated by the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781 x2277.

– Katherine Zehnder