TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Vehicle rollover on Highway 101
There was a vehicle rollover Monday at 8:19 a.m. on Highway 101 near Grade Summit in Santa Maria Valley.
Two people were ejected from the vehicle with moderate injuries. The Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics were on scene and providing treatment, while preparing victims for transportation to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria.
The incident is under investigation, Daniel Bertucelli, Public Information Officer, for Santa Barbara County Fire Dept tweeted Monday morning.