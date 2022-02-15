TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Vehicle rollover on Highway 101

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters/paramedics respond to a vehicle rollover Monday at Solomon Grade Valley in the Santa Maria Valley.

There was a vehicle rollover Monday at 8:19 a.m. on Highway 101 near Grade Summit in Santa Maria Valley.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle with moderate injuries. The Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics were on scene and providing treatment, while preparing victims for transportation to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The incident is under investigation, Daniel Bertucelli, Public Information Officer, for Santa Barbara County Fire Dept tweeted Monday morning.