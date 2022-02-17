TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Lompoc man sentenced in involuntary manslaughter case

LOS ANGELES – Michael James Culligan, 30, of Lompoc, was sentenced Wednesday to 46 months in federal prison for crashing a stolen Jeep near Vandenberg Air Force Base while under the influence of drugs, killing one motorist and severely injuring another.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. after pleading guilty in September to one count of involuntary manslaughter, according to a news release.

On June 16, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Mr. Culligan drove a stolen 2019 Jeep Wrangler onto Vandenberg Air Force Base (now called Vandenberg Space Force Base). After veering onto the right shoulder, Mr. Culligan’s car swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head-on with a blue Lexus sedan, killing its driver and seriously injuring its passenger.

Following the traffic collision, Mr. Culligan climbed out of the Jeep Wrangler’s sunroof and fled the scene. Law enforcement later found him hiding in a drainpipe.

Mr. Culligan was under the influence of illegal narcotics at the time of the accident, according to court documents. During his post-arrest interview, Mr. Culligan admitted using drugs before operating the vehicle, crashing the Jeep into another car and fleeing the scene of the accident.

Mr. Culligan has been in federal custody since June 2020.

“The severity and tragedy of (Mr. Culligan’s) conduct cannot be overstated,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “His disregard for the safety of the community was staggering. Driving a stolen car while drunk and high is the very epitome of recklessness and, sadly, (Mr. Culligan’s) conduct had consequences.”

The U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations investigated this matter. The California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office provided substantial assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Axelrad of the Violent and Organized Crime Section prosecuted this case.

— Dave Mason

Man arrested on suspicion of illegal surveillance

ISLA VISTA — Deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol have arrested a suspect for placing hidden cameras in the bathroom of a victim’s home.

On Tuesday, deputies began investigating a report of a video recording device that was found in the bathroom of a residence in the 6500 block of Madrid.

Through their investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Justin Asinobi, 21, of Isla Vista, according to Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Ms. Zick said deputies contacted Mr. Asinobi at his residence and recovered several surreptitious recording devices that they believe were used to record victims without their knowledge.

Mr. Asinobi was arrested at approximately 3:33 p.m. Tuesday and booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of invasion of privacy by means of an electronic device (misdemeanor) and suspicion of eavesdropping (felony). He is being held with an enhanced bail of $400,000.

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing this investigation and will be attempting to identify and contact additional victims, Ms. Zick said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case can contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805-681-4179.

To give a tip anonymously, call the tip line at 805-681-4171 or go to sbsheriff.org.

— Dave Mason