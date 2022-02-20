TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction update for Highway 101

CARPINTERIA/MONTECITO — Caltrans has provided an update on its ongoing construction for Highway 101 on the South Coast.

Here’s how lanes, ramps and one nearby street will be impacted.

NORTHBOUND

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.: One lane will be open from State Route 150 to Sheffield Drive with off-ramps at Bailard Avenue and North Padaro Lane.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen July 13, according to Caltrans. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

SOUTHBOUND

Sundays from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Monday through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.: One lane will be open from Sheffield Drive to State Route 150 with on- and off-ramps at South Padaro Lane/Santa Claus Lane and Bailard Avenue.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr is anticipated to reopen June 12, according to Caltrans. Until then, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Lane.

The off-ramp at Evans Avenue will be closed for up to nine months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 2. Until then, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

During sound wall construction, North Jameson Lane by Sheffield Drive will have a temporary speed limit of 30 mph with bikes sharing the eastbound lane.

“Please be mindful of sharing the lane with bicyclists during this time,” Caltrans advised.

— Katherine Zehnder