TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Arrests made in firearm case

ISLA VISTA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men Sunday on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and conspiracy, both felonies.

The arrests were made after deputies responded at approximately 1:56 a.m. to the Isla Vista area of Camino Del Sur and Del Playa for a report of suspects who were allegedly shooting a firearm toward the Pacific Ocean.

While deputies were heading to the area, the suspects reportedly left the scene in a white Corvette with a black spoiler.

COURTESY PHOTOS

Brayan Aguilar-Jimenez

Raul Cortez

Deputies located the vehicle within five minutes in the area of El Colegio Road at Ocean Road.

Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop at the vehicle while additional units, including a sheriff’s K-9 unit and UCSB police officers, responded to assist.

The Corvette was occupied by two suspects who refused to exit the vehicle, public information officer Raquel Zick said.

Deputies and officers held their positions for more than 50 minutes until the subjects ultimately surrendered and were taken into custody, Ms. Zick said. She also said deputies recovered a handgun and ammunition from the vehicle, which was later towed from the scene.

Arrested were Brayan Aguilar-Jimenez, 22, of Goleta and Raul Cortes, 25, of Fresno.

In addition to being arrested on suspicion of committing two felonies, the two men were arrested on suspicion of committing several misdemeanors: failure to obey a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Mr. Aguilar-Jimenez was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

Both suspects were booked at the main Santa Barbara County jail and later released on $35,000 bail each.

— Dave Mason

Deputies seek help with robbery probe

CARPINTERIA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help with their investigation of a Sept. 23 armed robbery.

On that date, deputies responded at 12:17 p.m. to the T-Mobile store in Casitas Plaza. Deputies arrived minutes after the call, but the armed suspect had fled the scene before the deputies’ arrival, according to public information officer Raquel Zick.

Deputies are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the robbery suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, medium build, with tattoos on his arm and legs that may help in recognizing and identifying him.

Ms. Zick said the suspect is believed to be associated with a white Ford Flex with a sunroof.

She also said the suspect was armed at the time of the robbery and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 805-681-4150. If you prefer to be anonymous, call the tip line at 805-681-4171 or go to sbsheriff.org.

— Dave Mason