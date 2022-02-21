TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Shooting in Isla Vista under investigation

On Friday, at approximately 10:53 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Del Playa in response to a possible shooting. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim who had been shot in his upper torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital, while deputies attempted to identify and find the shooter.

Deputies were unable to immediately locate the suspect and detectives and forensics were requested to respond to continue the investigation, which remains ongoing. The status of the victim is unclear.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805)681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

– Katherine Zehnder

Smoke closes Highway 101

COURTESY PHOTO

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed early Sunday due to smoke coming from manhole covers.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed early Sunday from Bailard to Casitas Pass due to smoke coming from manhole covers.

Firefighters from Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and Montecito Fire responded to the scene, along with Caltrans district 5 and the California Highway Patrol, according to a tweet by Montecito Fire.

By 5 a.m., the road was reopened. The 5700 block of Via Real remained closed. Firefighters remained on scene to monitor the situation. The fire is currently under investigation.

– Katherine Zehnder