TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Storm drain fires in Carpinteria under investigation

From Saturday evening into the early morning hours of Sunday, fires broke out in the storm drain system beneath Highway 101, in the 5700 block of Via Real.

Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters noticed smoke Saturday evening when they were out picking up their dinner. They called it into the South Coast Dispatch Center, which responded to the scene at approximately 5:55 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered smoke coming from under two manhole covers and another opening that was under a bridge along Highway 101 between Bailard and Casitas Pass Rd., as well as along the 5700 block of Via Real.

South California Gas responded to the scene and determined that no gas lines were involved in the incident. Additionally, Carpinteria Sanitary District responded to the scene and ruled out the possibility of a broken sewer line.

For safety reasons and firefighting efforts, Highway 101 northbound was shut down at approximately 6:30 p.m. from Bailard to Casitas Pass Rd. The 5700 block of Via Real was also closed to traffic.

The storm drain where the fire occurred is lined with a thick plastic material, which caused the fire to burn intensely for several hours. Firefighters gained control and extinguished the flames by 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials coordinated with Caltrans and CHP to reopen the northbound lanes of Highway 101 by 9:20 p.m. Saturday. However, Via Real remained closed.

During the first incident, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire was assisted by Montecito Fire Department, Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers also responded to the scene to assist with traffic control.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, local road construction workers reported seeing smoke coming from the storm drain in the same area.

The closure of Highway 101 northbound from Bailard to Casitas Pass Rd. was reissued to allow for emergency operations at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters responded to the scene and requested Montecito Fire’s engine that is specially equipped with a Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS). Firefighters sprayed the foam into the storm drain to eliminate the fire’s oxygen source and successfully extinguish it.

As a result, the foam entered Carpinteria Creek. Environmentalists from the City of Carpinteria and a Santa Barbara County Hazmat inspector determined that the firefighting foam material is an allowable discharge under the State Water Board’s regulations. It is expected to dissipate naturally.

By 5 a.m. Sunday, the closure of Highway 101 northbound was lifted.

The 5700 block of Via Real will remain closed until a safety assessment is complete. Community members are asked to abide by the closure, due to safety issues along that stretch of road.

Both fires are under investigation by the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

