TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Suspect arrested for fire that closed Highway 101

CARPINTERIA/MONTECITO — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested Santiago Garcia-Soriano, 24, of Carpinteria, on suspicion of intentionally beginning the fire that led to the closure of Highway 101 Saturday evening and night in the Carpinteria and Montecito area.

Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office’s public information officer, said Mr. Garcia-Soriano was arrested on suspicion of arson to property (felony) and possession of cocaine (misdemeanor). Ms. Zick said Mr. Garcia-Soriano was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and is being held on an increased bail of $250,000.

Deputies said Mr. Garcia-Soriano allegedly set the fire to the culvert near the 5700 block of Via Real in Carpinteria.

At around 4:47 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to investigate a subject digging into the hillside near a drainage culvert in Carpinteria Creek, which was believed to be the origin point of the underground fire that closed Highway 101 and Via Real on the evening and night of Saturday.

Ms. Zick said deputies and a fire investigator from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District spoke with Mr. Garcia-Soriano. Ms. Zick said Mr. Garcia-Soriano admitted he started the fire about one hour before the blaze was reported.

— Dave Mason

Victim identified during homicide investigation



LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department has identified the victim who died from gunshot wounds after a shooting early Saturday morning.

The victim is Maurilio Delacruz, 37, of Lompoc, Sgt. Scott Morgan reported Tuesday.

Police started a homicide investigation into Mr. Delacruz’s death. Officers found Mr. Delacruz after responding to a report of a shooting at 12:51 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North H Street. Medics transported him to a local trauma center, but Mr. Delacruz died from his injuries.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

— Dave Mason