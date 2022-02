Firefighters respond to rollover

COURTESY PHOTO

A vehicle rolled over during a collision Wednesday in Montecito.

MONTECITO — Two vehicles collided and one of them rolled over at the intersection of Olive Mill Road and San Benito Way late Wednesday afternoon.

Neither driver was injured, and neither one needed extrication, according to a tweet by the Montecito Fire Department. Firefighters from the department responded around 4:30 p.m.

“Please drive safely!” the department reminded motorists in its tweet.

— Dave Mason