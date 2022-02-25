TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Shooting being investigated

LOMPOC — An investigation is now under way into a shooting Wednesday that involved Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and a suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions.

At approximately 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Dispatch broadcast an alert for the California Highway Patrol to watch for a hit-and-run driver who had been involved in multiple collisions in the 4000 block of Stardust Road in Lompoc. Deputies responded to assist CHP and check the area while units were still in route.

Deputies arrived at approximately 1:21 p.m. and contacted the suspect in the 600 block of Mercury Drive, near a recreation building, said Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office’s public information officer.

Ms. Zick said the two deputies shot at the adult male suspect and struck him in the upper torso area. The suspect was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The deputies involved did not require medical attention.

While the incident was ongoing, residents in the 600 block of Mercury Drive were asked to shelter in place, and Maple High School was placed on lockdown. Once the scene was secure, both restrictions were lifted.

This investigation is ongoing, and the names of the involved parties have not been released. Ms. Zick said the suspect is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

She said CHP will be investigating the traffic collisions.

Sheriff’s detectives will investigate the contact between the deputies and the suspect, and the sheriff’s office will conduct an administrative review of the incident in accordance with policy, Ms. Zick said.

— Katherine Zehnder