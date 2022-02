Firefighters help hiker

COURTESY PHOTO

Montecito firefighters help a hiker who became stuck while walking on a creekbed.

MONTECITO — At approximately 11 a.m. Friday, Montecito firefighters assisted a hiker who became stuck while walking in the creekbed below Cold Spring Trail.

The hiker was uninjured and able to continue his hike.

The Montecito Fire Department reminds hikers to stay on the trails and have a safe weekend.

— Katherine Zehnder