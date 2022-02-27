TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect, deputies involved in shooting

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the suspect and deputies from the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday. The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Rudy Angel Delgadillo of Lompoc. The deputies involved in the shooting are Deputy Ross Van Tassel and Deputy Yeshella Jimenez.

The incident began when several people called 911, reporting that a dark-colored Toyota Tundra pickup truck had been involved in a vehicle accident and fled the scene while driving erratically.

The Tundra came to a final stop in the 3800 block of Celestial Way after colliding with a residential fence and the driver fled the area on foot. Deputies spoke with witnesses, who described the driver of the Tundra as a younger-looking Hispanic male with a goatee.

Deputies contacted a man who matched the description near a recreation center in the 600 block of Mercury Ave. Deputies allegedly gave the suspect repeated verbal commands, but he failed to comply. The suspect then reportedly made a sudden movement, and in response, the deputies fired rounds from their service weapons. The suspect was wounded with a single gunshot wound to the shoulder area. Neither of the deputies were injured during the confrontation, and the suspect was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with Sheriff’s Office policy. The suspect remains hospitalized and was booked in absentia for a violation of probation (misdemeanor) and obstructing a peace officer (misdemeanor). He is being held without bail for the probation violation, and additional charges are pending.

Sheriff’s detectives encourage any additional victims of a hit-and-run or witnesses of any portion of this incident to contact them. Detectives are also interested in any home surveillance footage that may have captured portions of this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may provide information by calling the tip line at (805) 681-4171, or online at SBSheriff.org.

– Katherine Zehnder