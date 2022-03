Crews respond to structure fire

COURTESY PHOTO

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the 8400 block of Verda Del Padre on Sunday morning.

Early Sunday Morning, there was a structure fire in the 8400 block of Verda Del Padre.

County Fire crews encountered heavy fire upon arrival and began an aggressive attack coordinated with ventilation, knocking down the fire.

The incident is under investigation with no injuries reported, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in a tweet this morning.

– Katherine Zehnder