TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

More information released on officer-involved shooting

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has released more details on the officer-involved shooting that took place Feb. 23 in Lompoc.

The suspect was identified as Rudy Angel Delgadillo, 24, of Lompoc. The deputies involved in the shooting are Deputy Ross Van Tassel and Deputy Yeshella Jimenez, said Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office public information officer.

Sheriff’s detectives have identified the three witnesses who called 9-1-1 and reported the suspect driving a dark-colored Toyota Tundra recklessly in the Providence Landing area, Ms. Zick said.

The Tundra came to a final stop in the 3800 block of Celestial Way after colliding with a residential fence, and the driver fled the area on foot, Ms. Zick said.

After that collision, and before contact with the deputies, surveillance video from the area shows the suspect trying the doors of two parked cars and entering a third vehicle, Ms. Zick said.

Deputy Van Tassel contacted the suspect in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue. He gave the suspect repeated verbal commands, but the suspect allegedly didn’t comply.

The suspect then made several sudden movements, including what the deputies perceived as a shooting stance toward Deputy Van Tassel, Ms. Zick said.

In response, Deputy Van Tassel fired 10 rounds and Deputy Jimenez fired one round at the suspect. The suspect was wounded with a single gunshot wound to the shoulder area.

Neither of the deputies was injured during the confrontation, and the suspect was treated at an area hospital, released and transferred to the Main Jail. No weapon associated with the suspect was found at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives have gone door-to-door in the area to find more witnesses and would like to encourage anyone who may have seen any part of this incident to contact them. Detectives are also interested in home surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s detectives at 805-681-4150. To give a tip anonymously, call the sheriff’s office’s tip line at 805-681-4171 or visit sbsheriff.org.

— Dave Mason