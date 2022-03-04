TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Barbara man faces federal charges

Darrell Arnold Aviss of Santa Barbara is facing new federal charges for allegedly failing to pay more than $3 million in federal income taxes.

Mr. Aviss is also accused of concealing bank accounts in Monaco, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Mr. Aviss has already been charged with allegedly stealing about $12 million from people who thought they were investing in annuities from Swiss insurance companies, according to the Justice Department.

Investigators said Mr. Aviss “operated the fraud scheme” from 2012 through mid-2020, obtaining money from people who thought they were investing in annuities from insurance companies. However, Mr. Aviss allegedly did not actually use the money for those purposes.

The Justice Department said most of the victims were over the age of 60. Most of the $12 million Mr. Aviss purportedly received came from just one victim, investigators said.

Mr. Aviss is out of prison on a $200,000 bond with his trial slated for July 26. However, he will need to be arraigned on the superseding indictment.

Federal authorities said Mr. Aviss could face “decades” in federal prison.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Fire breaks out at Santa Ynez Airport

SANTA YNEZ — A structure fire took place around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Santa Ynez Airport.

Multiple engines from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded.

Crews remained on scene throughout the night.

The cause is under investigation.

There were no injuries, reported Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, the fire department’s public information officer.

— Katherine Zehnder

Former real estate mogul released

Former Central Coast real estate developer Kelly Gearhart was released from prison Wednesday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Mr. Gearhart, 60, was originally sentenced in 2015 to 14 years after he was convicted on fraud and money laundering charges. The former Atascadero resident admitted that he misrepresented his Vista Del Hombre development project in Paso Robles through the selling of lots that were also used to obtain bank loans.

Mr. Gearhart reportedly cheated investors of up to $15 million. His sentence was later reduced to nine years due to an error, and his schedule of release was set at March 2, 2023.

Mr. Gearhart was named Atascadero’s “Citizen of the Year” in 2006.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Officers injured while arresting prowler

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara police officer was injured early Thursday morning while arresting a prowling suspect.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Combined Communication Center received a report from a homeowner in the 3000 block of Calle Noguera about a suspicious subject allegedly prowling on the rear patio of their home.

The homeowner was awakened by unusual noises in the backyard and observed a male in dark clothing lurking around their home, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer.

The homeowner called 9-1-1 to report the incident, and several officers responded to the call.

An officer observed a subject matching the description of the prowler in the area. When the officer attempted to detain the subject, the subject fled on foot, Sgt. Ragsdale said. Another officer gave chase to the fleeing suspect.

The suspect was later identified as 40-year-old transient Justin Howze Juniel, who ran toward State Street.

Officers converged on Mr. Juniel around State Street and Calle Crespis. Sgt. Ragsdale said the officer involved in the foot pursuit gave multiple verbal commands, but Mr. Juniel failed to comply and continued fleeing.

When officers were able to catch up to him, Mr. Juniel started to allegedly physically fight the officers, Sgt. Ragsdale said. Officers utilized control holds to take custody of Mr. Juniel.

One officer suffered a broken hand during the struggle with Mr. Juniel. The officer was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room for treatment. The officer is currently on medical leave.

Another officer sustained abrasions to their knees and was able to return to duty.

Mr. Juniel sustained a minor injury and was treated by paramedics on scene. He was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of prowling (a misdemeanor) and resisting a police officer by force (a felony). Mr. Juniel also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. His bail is set at $100,000.

During the investigation, another resident informed police that Mr. Juniel had allegedly attempted to gain access into their home by trying to open a rear door.

Sgt. Ragsdale said the investigation resulted in probable cause to arrest Mr. Juniel for prowling.

— Katherine Zehnder