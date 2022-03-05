TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Freeway lanes to be closed

COURTESY PHOTO

Construction continues on Highway 101 in the Carpinteria/Montecito area.

Caltrans has announced lane closures during Highway 101 construction.

NORTHBOUND

Sunday nights from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. will be one lane from Bailard Avenue to Sheffield Drive with off-ramps at Linden Avenue and North Padaro Lane.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be lane from Bailard Ave to Sheffield Drive with off-ramps at Linden Avenue and North Padaro Lane.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen July 13.

Drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

SOUTHBOUND

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Bailard Avenue with on- and off-ramps at North Padaro Lane, South Padaro Lane/Santa Claus Lane, Carpinteria Ave, Linden Avenue, Reynolds Avenue and Bailard Avenue.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Bailard Avenue, with on- and off-ramps at North Padaro Lane, South Padaro Lane/Santa Claus Lane, Carpinteria Avenue, Linden Avenue, Reynolds Avenue and Bailard Avenue.

Monday – Thursday, days, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Avenue and Reynolds Avenue.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Drive on Tuesday, from 12:01 a.m. – 5 a.m., will be closed for a concrete pour for the on-ramp at Sheffield Drive. Caltrans said this closure is a consecutive closure with the off-ramp at Evans Avenue. Motorists are asked to use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Road as a detour.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Drive is anticipated to reopen June 12. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at North Padaro Lane.

The off-ramp at Evans Avenue, closed for up to nine months, is expected to reopen Oct. 24. Drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

— Katherine Zehnder