TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

by Kaitlyn Schallhorn
Collision near Lake Cachuma

COURTESY PHOTO
A two-vehicle collision Monday near Lake Cachuma left three people injured, two of them seriously.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision Monday with multiple injuries. 

The crash occurred on State Route 154 near Lake Cachuma

Three people were injured in the collision, including two seriously, and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s public information officer. 

One of the three individuals was airlifted to the hospital. 

No extrication was required at the scene, Capt. Bertucelli said. 

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. 

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

