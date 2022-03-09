TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Patient rescued after car goes off the road

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescues a woman from a Honda that was found 100 feet

downhill from Harris Grade in Lompoc.

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department Tuesday morning rescued a 41-year-old Lompoc woman from a 2002 Honda that went off the side of Harris Grade and traveled 100 feet down the hill.

The crews set up a rope system to extract the patient, who was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She was treated there for major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol, which responded after getting a call around 10:14 a.m.

According to CHP Officer Keith Rogers, the Honda traveled southbound on Harris Grade, north of Rucker Road, at an unknown speed. Officer Rogers said it was not known why the car went off the road, but noted initial reports said the incident was linked to a missing person case.

Capt. Daniel Bertucelli of the county fire department said the woman was reported missing Monday night.

The incident remains under investigation, but Officer Rogers said drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP’s Buellton office and Officer Zirate at 805-688-5551.

— Dave Mason

Brush fire at homeless encampment

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded around 10 p.m. Monday to a brush fire at a homeless encampment around State Street and Highway 101.

The fire measured 100 by 50 feet.

At least five engines were on the scene. There were no injuries, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said in a tweet. The fire remains under investigation.

— Dave Mason

Lompoc police investigate shooting

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon in the 500 block of North L Street.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to a call about the shooting and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. He was later listed in stable condition.

Lompoc High School was placed in a lockdown as a precaution, but police said the incident wasn’t related to the school. The lockdown was lifted less than an hour later.

Police said the shooting appears to be gang-related. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120.

— Dave Mason