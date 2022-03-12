TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

7-11 robbery under investigation

ISLA VISTA — Santa Barbara County deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol were dispatched shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday to a robbery that was reported at the 7-11 store in the 6500 block of Trigo Road.

The call originally indicated that the suspect was in possession of a firearm although that is currently under investigation. Prior to the deputies’ arrival, the suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and cargo pants.

Sheriff’s deputies and a K9 unit searched the surrounding area, but they were unable to locate the suspect. This case has been forwarded to detectives for follow-up.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact sheriff’s detectives at 805-681-4150. To leave a tip anonymously, call 805-681-4171 or go to sbsheriff.org.

— Katherine Zehnder