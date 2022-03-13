TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Vegetation fire at Hollister Ranch

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Smoke rises from a brushfire at Hollister Ranch near Gaviota State Park on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, a vegetation fire broke out at Hollister Ranch. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded with a full vegetation response to the reported 50-acre fire with structures threatened, reported Capt. Daniel Bertucelli PIO, for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

– Katherine Zehnder

Sheriff’s Office reinstates visitation at Main Jail

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has announced the reinstatement of inmate visitation at the Main Jail. In-person visits had been suspended since September of 2021. As COVID-19 conditions have improved throughout the county, in-person visits have been reinstated on a limited basis.

Custody staff have been working with Wellpath healthcare partners and the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health to safeguard the inmates and staff at the Main Jail from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors are required to confirm they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms, wear a mask when entering the facility, follow social distancing markers in the seating areas and respect the social distance of other visitors. Visitors will be able to remove their masks only when using the visiting phone.

Visitors will be allowed inside in hourly intervals with all visits lasting no longer than 30 minutes. This will allow time for sanitizing before the next group. Visitors are expected to check in at the Main Jail lobby prior to the cut-off times, and are encouraged to do so early, so that waiting lists can be fairly maintained.

Efforts have been made to maximize visiting opportunities while also maintaining safety for visitors and inmates. Custody staff anticipate there will be significant interest in visitations and would like to strongly encourage visitors to arrive early so they will not have to be turned away.

– Katherine Zehnder