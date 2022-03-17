TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

DUI checkpoint planned in Goleta

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies will hold a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday at an undisclosed location within Goleta.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” Raquel Zick, the public information officer, said in a news release. “During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”

The deputies, who provide law enforcement for the city of Goleta, are committed to keeping the traveling public safe.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sgt. Noel Rivas said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.

While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Police urge you not to drive if you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

— Dave Mason

Survey developed for civilian oversight

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Community Formation Commission has developed a draft framework to create a civilian oversight system for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

And the panel has created a survey to collect feedback to be incorporated into their final recommendation to the Santa Barbara City Council.

“We strongly encourage everyone who lives and works in Santa Barbara to complete this survey,” said Interim Police Chief Bernard Melekian.

The survey, which is anonymous, will be available until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The CFC will offer paper surveys upon request for those without access to the internet.

To fill out the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/santabarbaracfc

— Dave Mason