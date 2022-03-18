TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fatal accident on State Street

SANTA BARBARA — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of State Street and Broadmoor Plaza has died, the Santa Barbara Police Department said Thursday.

Justin Howze Juniel, 40, was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle. Mr. Juniel was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but DUI does not appear to be a factor, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Arrest made in State Street death

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police have arrested a suspect in the death of a female who was found in the first block of State Street earlier this week.

Police arrested Gabriel Jose Zepeda, 46, without incident. Mr. Zepeda, a transient, was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor. Physical evidence as well as the tracking software linked Zepeda to the crime scene, according to officials.

Mr. Zepeda was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, where he’s been booked on suspicion of felony homicide and felony robbery. His bail is set at $1 million.

Mr. Zepeda was released from the same jail on March 10.

The female victim’s name has not yet been released in order to notify her family. The cause of death is not yet known, and there is no known affiliation between Zepeda and the victim at this time, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer, said.

The investigation into the woman’s death is still ongoing.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn