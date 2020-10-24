Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Sidewalk infill project complete

GOLETA — The sidewalk infill project has been completed along Fairview Avenue near the Highway 101 intersection in Goleta.

The project took less than six weeks to complete, and included a new sidewalk to fill the gap along the north side of South Fairview Avenue leading to the signalized intersection at the northbound Highway 101 offramp, according to a news release.

“We are committed to making Goleta a more bicycle and pedestrian friendly city,” Charlie Ebeling, public works director for the city of Goleta, said in a statement. “This area along Fairview Avenue had a gap in the sidewalk that had been there for many years and we are happy to see it complete and being used by our residents. We are excited to continue making these safety improvements around the City – the Old Town Sidewalk Project is also nearly finished and there are more projects in the works.”

The project consisted of the reconstruction of the existing sidewalk to conform to the existing bicycle and pedestrian ramp connecting Fairview Avenue and Calle Real. The city also recently started design on another directly related project to add a pedestrian signal crosswalk on Calle Real, near Cajun Kitchen Café.

The city secured Measure A grant funding for the project and is excited to have completed construction.

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is the administrator of Measure A, a local transportation sales tax measure that was previously approved by voters.

The city awarded the project to Lash Construction, and MNS Engineers provided construction oversight for the City.

— Mitchell White

Train crash victim identified

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau has identified the victim who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train earlier this month as 56-year-old Byron Keith, from the Santa Barbara area.

The incident was reported around 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of the 200 block of West Montecito Street. Police said the victim entered the train track area walking south, and a short time later was struck by a southbound traveling train.

During the preliminary investigation, police said it was believed that the incident was accidental.

— Mitchell White