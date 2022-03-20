TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction continues on Highway 101

One southbound lane on Highway 101 will be closed between North Padaro Lane to Santa Claus Lane from 7 p.m.-10 a.m. beginning on April 2 for construction.

Additionally, the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Lane and the off-ramp at South Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane will have temporary and long-term closures for construction, according to a news release.

From March 20-April 2, drivers can expect one lane on the northbound Highway 101 from Bailard Avenue to Sheffield Drive on Sunday nights from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. Additionally, drivers can anticipate one lane in that same area Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m.-7 a.m.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Drive will remain closed with an expected reopening date of July 13. Drivers should use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Road as an alternate route.

Going southbound, drivers should anticipate one lane on Highway 101 from Sheffield Drive to Bailard Avenue on Sunday nights from 10 p.m.-7 a.m. From Monday through Thursday, the highway will go to one lane from 8 p.m.-7:30 a.m.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Drive is closed until about June. Drivers are asked to use the southbound on-ramp at North Padaro Lane instead.

Additionally, the off-ramp at Evans Avenue is closed until the end of October. Drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Drive as an alternative.

The on-ramp at North Padaro Lane will be closed for about three months beginning on April 2. The on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane should be used instead.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane will also be closed on April 2 for an anticipated seven months.

North Jameson Lane by Sheffield Drive will have a temporary speed limit of 30 mph with bikes sharing the eastbound lane during the sound wall construction.

Crews will pothole for utilities as needed from March 21-22 at San Ysidro Road over Highway 101 and Jameson Lane and March 22-23 at Santa Claus Lane and Sandpoint Road. Flaggers will direct traffic, and the work will occur between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. in those locations.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn