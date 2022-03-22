TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man drowns at Los Padres National Forest

A man in his 30s drowned near the Red Rock recreational area at Los Padres National Forest Sunday.

Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said life-saving measures were initiated by first responders at the scene.

The call came in around 2:42 p.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Bertucelli.

No further information about the victim or incident was readily available.

The Red Rock area of the national park features multiple swimming holes, including the more popular “Red Rock Pools.” The area is open as of Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn