TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Oxnard man charged with smuggling reptiles

An Oxnard man was charged Thursday with illegally smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles into the U.S. from Mexico and Hong Kong, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Jose Manuel Perez, who also goes by Julio Rodriguez, was found with about 60 reptiles hidden in his clothes last month at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said.

The 30-year-old was charged with multiple counts of wildlife trafficking, smuggling goods into the U.S. and conspiracy. Stephanie Perez, 25, his sister, was also charged with conspiracy.

According to the Justice Department, Mr. Perez illegally brought Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican bearded lizards into the US. without obtaining proper permits.

Officials said Mr. Perez was caught on Feb. 25 at the border with dozens of lizards and four snakes concealed in his jacket and pants pockets, groin area and pant legs. Mr. Perez allegedly told customs officials the animals were his pets.

However, the Justice Department said Mr. Perez, his sister and co-conspirators used social media to buy and sell wildlife from Mexico in the U.S.

At one time, Mr. Perez maintained a residence in Missouri where animals smuggled into the U.S. were taken to before he relocated to Ventura County, officials said.

Mr. Perez, who remains in federal custody, could face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each smuggling count and five years in prison for each wildlife trafficking count.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Driver identified in fatal accident

SANTA MARIA — Vincent Bruce Becerra, 21, died last week following an accident on Highway 101 in Santa Maria north of Palmer Road.

Authorities said Mr. Becerra was traveling northbound at a high speed before the car left the road, traveled up an embankment and rolled back down to the road. Mr. Becerra was ejected from the car, a 2009 Mercedes Benz.

Mr. Becerra was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Drowning victim identified

Edgar Adrian Chico Oaxaca of Santa Barbara was identified as the man who drowned near the Red Rock recreational area at Los Padres National Forest Sunday.

He was 37 years old, said Raquel Zick of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Life-saving measures were initiated by first responders at the scene, officials previously said.

The Red Rock area of the national park features multiple swimming holes, including the more popular “Red Rock Pools.”

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn