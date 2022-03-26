TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Barbara man sentenced to 15 years

Eric Mauricio Ramirez-Aguilar, 41, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for the fatal accident that killed Adolfo and Mary Jane Corral in 2020.

Mr. Ramirez-Aguilar pleaded guilty in December to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while under the influence causing great bodily injury and fleeing the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

On Feb. 9, 2020, Mr. Ramirez-Aguilar swerved off the road, striking and killing the Corral couple who were walking their dog and fled the scene, officials said. Mr. Ramirez-Aguilar was intoxicated at the time of the accident, according to the report.

Mr. Ramirez-Aguilar faced a maximum sentence of 17 years and eight months in state prison. Judge Pauline Maxwell handed down the 15-year sentence after hearing from family members, friends and colleagues. “Unfortunately, the loss of Mary Jane and Adolfo Corral, who were loved by their community, will be felt forever. The defendant was held accountable in this case due to the outstanding work, dedication and corroboration between the Santa Barbara (County) Sheriff’s Department and the prosecution team led by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod,” said District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Man charged in fatal stabbing

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has charged Carlos Rios Zavala, 53, with murder after he allegedly stabbed and killed a man on North Milpas Street earlier this week.

Three other people — Manuel Zavala-Azaueta, Leticia Munoz and Alejandro Zarco have been charged with accessary after the fact to murder — for allegedly helping Zavala evade law enforcement.

Santa Barbara police said Valentin Hernandez, 40, died at the hospital after being stabbed during a confrontation. He was a resident of Port Hueneme. Police previously said the stabbing did not appear to be gang-related.

Mr. Zavala is being held with bail set at $2 million. His arraignment has been scheduled for Monday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn