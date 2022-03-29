TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Unresponsive woman Found on State Street

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department found an unresponsive woman lying Monday on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of State Street.

Around 8:20 a.m., the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received a report about the woman. Officers, Paramedics and Santa Barbara City Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and located the subject, who was partially covered in a blanket.

After an initial investigation, it appears an employee of a local business called 9-1-1 when they noticed the woman was non-responsive. Police said the woman had apparently been deceased for several hours prior to first responders arriving. The employees of this business knew the decedent as a local transient who frequently camped and slept in front of the business, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara police said.

“At this time there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this investigation,” Sgt. Ragsdale said. “The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner arrived on scene to retrieve the decedent. Currently the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department are working on confirming the identity of the female and looking to locate next of kin.”

— Dave Mason