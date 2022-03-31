TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Escaped inmate, accomplices arrested

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended an inmate who escaped Sunday from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

At approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, from Santa Maria, escaped from the jail, with the help of two alleged accomplices.

Mr. Camarillo-Sanchez was initially arrested by Santa Maria Police on Jan. 9 and was being held on $1,370,000 bail for charges including domestic violence (felony), assault with a deadly weapon (felony), threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (felony) and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury (felony).

The Main Jail was placed on lockdown while patrol deputies, and a Sheriff’s K9 unit responded to the area to search for Mr. Camarillo-Sanchez.

The Sheriff’s Office used social media accounts to alert the public and share Mr. Camarillo-Sanchez’s booking photo along with a request that witnesses call 9-1-1 if they saw him. Sheriff’s detectives were assigned and worked with Custody staff to quickly identify an alleged accomplice in Camarillo-Sanchez’s escape, Angelli Mariah Roman, 24, from Santa Maria. Detectives learned that Mr. Camarillo-Sanchez planned his escape with Ms. Roman, who allegedly waited near the Main Jail in a getaway vehicle.

At approximately 9:41 p.m. Monday, detectives tracked Ms. Roman to the Santa Maria area, where she was arrested during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Orchard Street for outstanding warrants, as well as charges for conspiracy (felony), accessory (felony), and aiding in the escape of a prisoner (felony). Detectives also arrested a passenger in Ms. Roman’s vehicle, 24-year-old Janelle Dantane Hodges from Santa Maria on suspicion of accessory (felony).

Both subjects were booked at the Main Jail. Ms. Roman is being held on $15,000 bail, and Ms. Hodges was released without bail pursuant to the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4.

Detectives then tracked Mr. Camarillo-Sanchez to a motel in the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo. Detectives authored a search warrant for Mr. Camarillo-Sanchez, which was issued at approximately 10:33 p.m. at the motel, where he was arrested.

Mr. Camarillo-Sanchez was booked at the Main Jail for his original charges, with new charges added including escape from jail (felony), conspiracy (felony) and violation of a court order (misdemeanor). He is being held on $1,390,000 bail.

