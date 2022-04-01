TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, who provide law enforcement for Goleta, will be actively looking for drivers who are in violation of the state’s hands free cell phone law during April, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“Holding your phone and using it while driving is not only dangerous, but also illegal. For the safety of your family and others on the road, put the phone away and focus on driving,” said Sgt. Noel Rivas.

According to a 2021 statewide California Public Opinion Survey, three out of four drivers said distracted driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern. In April 2019, the California Highway Patrol issued nearly 20,000 citations for hands-free cell phone law violations.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting, using an app or while stopped at a red light. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

If you have an important phone call, text, email, or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot, law enforcement advises.

Police advise that before you start your car, either silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach it.

— Katherine Zehnder

22 cited during bicycle, pedestrian safety operation

GOLETA — The Goleta Police Department Traffic Unit issued 22 citations for a variety of violations by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians during a safety operation on Tuesday. Additionally, four subjects were issued warnings and one vehicle was towed.

The Goleta Police Department is operated by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The department’s citations were for various vehicle code violations where bicyclists or pedestrians made unsafe choices and the drivers were issued citations for infractions that were unsafe to bicycles or pedestrians. The operation took place within the Goleta city limits during a four-hour operation period. A total of 27 persons was contacted.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe. We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another,” said Sgt. Noel Rivas.

The department will be holding another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on a date that has yet to be determined.

— Katherine Zehnder

Injury collision involves motorcyclist

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Combined Communications Center received a report of a serious injury collision that occurred Wednesday between a motorcycle and a white Lexus SUV at the intersection of Hutash and South Voluntario streets.

The call came around 4:45 p.m.

Officers, paramedics, and fire department personnel were dispatched to the scene. The motorcyclist appeared to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Emergency Department for treatment.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate this incident further. At this time, the cause of the collision is unknown, and DUI does not seem to be a factor, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Katherine Zehnder